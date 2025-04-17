Britain tests new microwave weapon that can ʼburnʼ drones at a distance

The UK Ministry of Defence has tested a new type of electromagnetic weapon to combat drones. The development could significantly affect the course of the war in Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

The weapon, called RapidDestroyer, was developed by a consortium led by French defense giant Thales. The technology uses high-frequency radio waves to “fry” electronics and destroy targets by overheating them.

During test launches, RapidDestroyer eliminated two groups of drones, eight units each, the Ministry of Defense reported on April 17. In total, during the tests, the installation detected, attacked and neutralized more than 100 drones. The development is still being improved: RapidDestroyer is transported on a truck platform, the weapon consumes significant amounts of energy.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, both armies have been using UAVs, both for reconnaissance and strikes. The cheap and small drones are a difficult target for countermeasures, as they are usually unable to attack multiple targets at once and are expensive, the Financial Times writes.

The new electromagnetic weapon is a cheaper way to neutralize a cluster of drones at once. Experts believe it is effective against a large number of targets, but less suitable for defending infrastructure, such as airports. There is a possibility that weapons like the RapidDestroyer could even cope with cruise missiles.

It is possible to protect drones from microwave weapons: for example, by installing screens that block external electric fields, says a senior British military official.

Eventually, the technology is also intended for missile defense. In 2026, the US Navy will test a microwave weapon called Project Meteor. It is expected to shoot down high-speed anti-ship ballistic missiles.

