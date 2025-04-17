The Czech Republic became completely independent of Russian oil for the first time

For the first time in its history, the Czech Republic has become completely independent of Russian oil supplies.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala.

This became possible after the completion of the TAL Western Pipeline Expansion Project. The first increased volumes of oil supplied by the pipeline have already arrived at the central oil depot in the Czech Republic.

The Czech Republic can now pump up to 8 million tons of crude oil per year from Western pipelines, which will fully cover the consumption of oil refineries in the Czech Republic.

"We have taken another step towards our energy independence," Fiala noted.

This strengthens the countryʼs energy security, as previous dependence on Russian oil supplies made the Czech Republic vulnerable.

Until now, oil has come to the Czech Republic from two main sources: the Russian Druzhba pipeline and the German IKL pipeline, which is connected to the Italian TAL pipeline. Druzhbaʼs share of supplies last year was 42%.

