Reuters: EU shelved idea of sanctions on Russian liquefied gas imports

European officials have decided not to include a ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas in the next sanctions packages for now, due to resistance from some EU member states and the lack of clear supply alternatives.

This was reported to Reuters by sources among EU officials.

Instead, the European Commission wants to develop a new plan to end the blocʼs dependence on Russian energy by 2027. The plan is due to be announced in early May, but details are still scarce.

The European Commission is expected to propose a 17th package of sanctions against Russia by June, although officials say progress on the new measures is slow. The EC last discussed with EU governments the possibility of banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas in January, when it was finalizing the 16th package.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he wants the EU to buy more American gas. European officials see it as a potential negotiating tool to persuade Washington to lift tariffs. However, the United States has not yet clearly outlined its demands.

On Monday, April 14, the EU trade representative met with his US counterpart to discuss the start of negotiations. The European Commission said the meeting was part of an “assessment phase” and stressed that Washington had not yet provided a clear list of demands.

One of Reutersʼ interlocutors noted that the European Commission does not want to risk losing Russian liquefied gas due to sanctions, as this would weaken its negotiating position.

The European Commission and EU governments are also wary of creating a new energy dependence on the United States, which is currently the third largest supplier of gas to the EU after Russia and Norway.

On February 24, 2025, the Council of the European Union approved the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus. These restrictions apply to the Russian shadow fleet, its oil tankers, banks, propagandists, companies in the technology, defense, finance and trade sectors.

