Zelensky created 10 military administrations in the Donetsk region

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the formation of military administrations in a number of settlements in the Donetsk region.

The relevant decree No. 240/2025 was published on the website of the Office of the President.

New military administrations have been established in the Kalchytska community, Manhushska community, Mariupol city, Mykilska community, and Sartanska community (Mariupol area).

Military administrations have been formed also in the Staromlynivska community, Khlibodarivska community, Volnovakha city, Myrnenska community, and Olhynska community (the Volnovakha area).

With the formation of military administrations in the specified settlements, the powers of local military-civilian administrations shall cease from the moment the new military administration begins to perform its duties.

All 10 mentioned settlements were under temporary occupation in 2022.

What is military administration?

A military administration is a temporary government body created in times of martial law or armed conflict to ensure law and order, security, and the stable functioning of a settlement or region.

The main functions of such administrations are: coordination of defense measures and support for the military; maintenance of public order; provision of life support (water, electricity, food, evacuation); interaction with the local population and humanitarian organizations; organization of evacuation or access control.

Military administrations do not completely replace local self-government, but temporarily perform its functions if it is unable to act.

