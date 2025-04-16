“Home Alone 2” director wishes Trump scene wasnʼt in the movie. But he canʼt cut it

American director Chris Columbus, who directed the films "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2," says he would like the film to not have scenes with US President Donald Trump.

Chris Columbus said this in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle.

The director says that the brief scene with Trump in the film "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York" became a "curse" for him and he regrets that the scene even exists.

Donald Trump and Macaulay Culkin in the movie "Home Alone 2" (1992).

Columbus admitted that he almost cut the scene with Trump from the film, but decided to keep it after the positive reaction from the audience.

"We showed the film in Chicago, and when that moment came on the screen, the audience went crazy. They applauded and thought it was funny. I thought I knew a lot about comedy, but obviously I donʼt, because I never thought they would find it funny," says the director.

Columbus also commented on Trumpʼs claim that the director allegedly "begged" him to star in the film. According to Columbus, Trump then agreed to allow filming at the Plaza Hotel only if he appeared in the frame.

"I wish it didnʼt happen. Whatʼs going on in this guyʼs [Trump] head? He said I was lying. Iʼm not lying. He said I begged him to be in the movie, but thereʼs no world where I would beg a non-professional actor to be in the movie," Columbus says.

Columbus also joked that if he cut the scene with Trump from the film, he would likely be deported: "If I cut it, Iʼd be deemed unfit to live in the United States, so Iʼd have to go back to Italy or something."

