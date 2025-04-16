The Verkhovna Rada supported another extension of martial law and general mobilization

On April 16, the Ukrainian Parliament supported Law No. 13172 on the extension of martial law for 90 days, as well as Law No. 13173 on the extension of general mobilization.

This was reported by the MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

357 peopleʼs deputies voted for document No. 13172, one voted against. Martial law will last until August 6, 2025. The Verkhovna Rada has adopted this decision for the fifteenth time in this convocation, says Zheleznyak.

Law No. 13173 was supported by 346 parliamentarians, one was against, and one abstained.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

