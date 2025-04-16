Russia launched 97 drones over Ukraine overnight

On the night of April 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 97 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, and Chauda in Crimea.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. As of 09:30, 57 targets in the east, north, center, and south of the country were confirmed to have been hit.

Another 34 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location without negative consequences. Sumy, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Poltava regions were affected by the enemy attack.

