Bulgaria decided not to sell reactors for Khmelnytskyi NPP to Ukraine

Bulgaria refused to sell Ukraine reactors from the Belene NPP for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.

This was announced by the countryʼs Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Atanas Zafirov, the Bulgarian service of Forbes reports.

He noted that the decision was supported by all government partners, including the leader of the GERB party and former Prime Minister of the country Boyko Borisov.

Zafirov explained this decision by saying that Bulgaria needs to develop nuclear energy, especially given the rising prices for electricity worldwide.