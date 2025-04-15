Bulgaria refused to sell Ukraine reactors from the Belene NPP for the Khmelnytskyi NPP.
This was announced by the countryʼs Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Atanas Zafirov, the Bulgarian service of Forbes reports.
He noted that the decision was supported by all government partners, including the leader of the GERB party and former Prime Minister of the country Boyko Borisov.
Zafirov explained this decision by saying that Bulgaria needs to develop nuclear energy, especially given the rising prices for electricity worldwide.
- On February 11, the Verkhovna Rada, in its second reading and as a whole, approved a bill that allows the purchase of Russian reactors in Bulgaria for the construction of two power units of the Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plant. On March 13, the president signed this law.
- Construction of the Khmelnytskyi NPPʼs third and fourth reactors began in the 1980s but was frozen. If the power units are completed, the Khmelnytskyi NPP will become the largest in Europe, with a total capacity of more than 6,000 MW.