Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12150 — it is needed to create a Single Roaming Area with the EU

The Parliament as a whole adopted Bill No. 12150 on the implementation of EU norms on electronic communications.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

According to Peopleʼs Deputy Iryna Gerashchenko, the bill was supported by 300 peopleʼs deputies.

As Fedorov explains, the adoption of this bill is the last step before negotiations with the EU on joining the Roam Like at Home. Next, it must be signed by the president, and after that, negotiations will be held with the European Commission on the creation of a Single Roaming Area.

The bill will allow Ukrainian and European telecommunications operators to exchange services and work together more easily.

The Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized that thanks to the Roam Like at Home program, Ukrainians will be able to use their operatorʼs tariffs and not pay additional fees for mobile communications and the Internet in the territory of 27 EU countries, even after the end of martial law.