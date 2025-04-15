The Verkhovna Rada simplified the mechanism for writing off military property. What will change?

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine as a whole adopted draft law No. 12373, which will improve the mechanisms for managing and writing off military property. 321 parliamentarians voted in favor.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The implementation of this bill will simplify the write-off of military property that has become unusable during martial law, as well as if it was destroyed or damaged during hostilities.

How will the mechanism work?

The explanatory note states that now all military property (except for small arms and real estate) can be written off (that is, officially recognized as no longer suitable for use) without approval from senior management or law enforcement officers — if its total value does not exceed 100 000 tax-free minimums.



If the value of military property written off in one act exceeds 100 000 tax-free minimums, then such an act must be approved by the commander or other leader to whom the military unit writing off this property is subordinate.

The commission responsible for writing off property in a military unit will draw up and sign a special act with the signatures of at least two participants or witnesses to the event (if any).

This act must be submitted for approval to the unit commander or other official (as specified in the law) within 30 days.

The official who received the act for approval has up to 20 days to check whether it is correctly drawn up and complies with the law. After that, the act will either be approved or rejected — but the rejection must be accompanied by an explanation of the reasons and an indication of what exactly needs to be corrected.

Settlement of official investigations

An official investigation, which is to find out why military property was destroyed, lost, damaged, spoiled, became less valuable, etc., will not be conducted if the damage occurred due to the actions of the enemy or during the performance of a combat or special mission by military personnel or other officials specified in the law.

The rules by which an internal investigation is conducted are established by the ministries, state bodies, special services, intelligence, the State Bureau of Investigation, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other central institutions.

