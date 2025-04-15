The government has allocated almost 2 billion hryvnias for frontline communities in Ukraine

The Ukrainian government has allocated 1.8 billion hryvnias for 180 communities in nine frontline regions.

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Communities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions will receive financial support.

The funds will be directed to urgent needs, including:

emergency recovery work after Russian attacks;

construction of shelters;

purchase of special equipment for utility companies;

repair of critical infrastructure — heat and gas networks.

The decision was made on the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Denys Shmyhal emphasized.

