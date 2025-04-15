The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic general military training program. What will change?

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic general military training (BGMT) program for those fit to serve in rear and support units.

This was reported by the press service of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is expected that this will reduce the burden on people who, by decision of the MMC, are suitable for service in support units, TRC, higher military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, as well as logistics, communications and security units.

The updated program starts on May 1. It includes:

reduction of the preparation period to one month (instead of 45 days);

reduced level of physical activity;

formation of separate training units (companies or platoons).

The changes will affect both military personnel newly called up for service and those who have previously undergone training at military training departments or are undergoing BGMT again.

The new rules are being introduced taking into account the recommendations of the military ombudsman Olha Reshetylova. Another goal of the innovations is to replenish the support units.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.