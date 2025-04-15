HBO announces actors for Dumbledore, Snape and Hagrid in Harry Potter series

HBO has officially confirmed the main adult cast of the new Harry Potter series.

Deadline writes about this.

Actor John Lithgow will play the role of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the series. Paapa Essiedu will play Potions Professor Severus Snape, and author Janet McTeer will play Gryffindor Dean Minerva McGonagall. Gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid will be played by Nick Frost.

Professor Quirinus Quirrell will be played by Luke Tallon, and Hogwarts Headmaster Argus Filch will be played by Paul Whitehouse. Whitehouse is the only actor in the series to have appeared in the original Harry Potter film series, having played Sir Cadogan in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

Top row, left to right: John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu. Bottom row, left to right: Nick Frost, Luke Tallon and Paul Whitehouse.

The cast of the main childrenʼs roles — wizard Harry Potter and his friends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger — has not yet been announced. In the fall of 2024, HBO launched an open casting call for these roles. More than 30 000 children participated in it.

The Harry Potter series is set to be a faithful adaptation of J. K. Rowlingʼs book series. Filming is set to begin this summer, with the first season set to premiere in 2026 or 2027.

