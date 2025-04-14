Former host of “Nash” and “NewsOne” channels Max Nazarov released on bail

Former host of the sanctioned TV channels "Nash" and “NewsOne” Max Nazarov, who is suspected of justifying Russiaʼs armed aggression against Ukraine, has been released from pre-trial detention on bail.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda.

The deposit of 8.5 million hryvnia was paid on March 20.

SBU charged Nazarov with justifying Russian aggression on January 18. According to the case materials, after the start of the full-scale war, he created a YouTube channel where he spread Kremlin propaganda. The blogger invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, some of whom are now hiding in Russia.

On January 21, he was sent under arrest. Nazarov himself argued at the meetings that journalists are not responsible for the words of their guests. He stated that he worked for the good of the state during the full-scale invasion and “never betrayed Ukraine”.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.