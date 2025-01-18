SBU reported suspicion to former “Nash” and “NewsOne” host Max Nazarov

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported suspicions to former host of sanctioned TV channels Nazar Diorditsa, also known under the pseudonym Max Nazarov.

This is reported by SBU.

Previously, Suspilne, citing sources in the department, wrote about law enforcement officersʼ searches of Diorditsaʼs apartment. They collected evidence and received independent expert opinions confirming the anti-Ukrainian activities of the former employee of the “Nash” and “NewsOne” broadcasters, which belonged to Viktor Medvedchuk and Yevhen Murayev.

According to the case materials, after the start of the full-scale war, Diorditsa created his own YouTube channel, where he continued to spread Kremlin propaganda. He regularly invited pro-Russian "political experts" to his broadcasts, some of whom are now hiding in Russia.

During the interview, Max Nazarov, together with studio guests, justified Moscowʼs armed aggression and the war crimes of the occupiers, in particular missile strikes on Ukraineʼs civilian infrastructure.

The bloggerʼs frequent guest was another pro-Kremlin blogger, who had already received suspicion from the SBU investigators in February 2024. Then the court chose a preventive measure for him — house arrest, but later the defendant continued his subversive activities.

According to law enforcement officials, both bloggers tried to publicly discredit Ukraine on the international stage and destabilized the situation within the state. The unnamed defendant and Nazarov were reported under suspicion under parts 2 and 3 of article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being decided. The suspects face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

