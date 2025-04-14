He was going to blow up Ukrainian commanders: SBU detained an instructor at the Yavoriv training ground

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained an instructor from the Yavoriv training ground in the Lviv region. According to law enforcement officers, he simultaneously worked for the FSB and the Russian military intelligence (GRU).

This is reported by the SBU.

According to the case materials, the GRU instructed the defendant to prepare terrorist attacks against commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who, together with their units, were undergoing combat training at the training center. The man could choose how to eliminate the military.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

According to one scenario, he was supposed to make an explosive device and secretly plant it in the headquarters or training building. The suspect was also thinking of using his colleague, who was supposed to bring the disguised explosive device to the commandersʼ training location. They also considered a Russian missile strike based on the coordinates of the concentration of Ukrainian defenders at the training ground, law enforcement officials said.

The SBU military counterintelligence detained the suspect while he was preparing liquidation proposals for his supervisor. During the search, three phones with SIM cards, which he used to hide his contacts with the Russians, were seized.

Investigators informed the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He is being held without bail. The suspect faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.