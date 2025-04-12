The first McDonaldʼs in Transcarpathia opened in Uzhhorod

The first McDonaldʼs restaurant in the Transcarpathian region opened in Uzhhorod on April 12.

This was reported by the press service of McDonaldʼs in Ukraine.

The restaurant is already welcoming its first guests at 12 Svobody Avenue. Uzhhorod remained the only regional center of Ukraine where this fast food chain was not represented.

The Uzhhorod location is located in a separate one-story building, can accommodate 64 diners in the hall and another 102 on the terrace. It is also the first McDonaldʼs restaurant since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion to be open 24 hours a day, Suspilne reports.

At the end of March, Uzhhorod inspectors fined a McDonaldʼs restaurant even before its official opening. The fact is that the sign on the facade of the building was installed without an approved technical passport.

The former head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration and deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office Viktor Mykyta previously announced that McDonaldʼs will also open in Mukachevo. Nine more establishments will start operating in Ukraine by the end of 2025, Mykyta added.

