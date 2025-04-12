Russia launched 88 drones and UAV simulators over Ukraine. Hereʼs how the air defense worked

On the night of April 12, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 56 Russian Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 24 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, Russia launched 88 strike drones and simulators of various types into Ukraine from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Air defense operated in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

