NMST-2025. The test on the history of Ukraine will now cover the entire program

Changes in the National Multi-Subject Testing (NMST) this year will concern the history of Ukraine. The corresponding test will cover all topics provided for in the program.

This was reported during a briefing by the director of the Ukrainian Center for Education Quality Assessment Tetyana Vakulenko.

"The content and structure of the tests are absolutely similar, except for the test on the history of Ukraine. There, unlike previous years, the tasks cover all questions, all topics that are provided for by the relevant program. Previously, we limited these topics to either modern history, or, for example, last year there was history from Bohdan Khmelnytsky and beyond," she noted.

In general, Vakulenko noted that "the testing almost completely repeats the story of last year — these are four subjects that must be passed within four hours. There is a 20-minute break between the first and second blocks, that is, tests in two subjects, which are Ukrainian, mathematics, history of Ukraine and a subject of choice".

This year, more than 312 thousand participants registered for the NSMT. Although the offices created even more — more than 320 thousand applicants, they did not send documents. About 20 thousand applicants registered abroad.

