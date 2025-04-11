The Cabinet of Ministers has made a number of personnel changes in central government bodies and the Kyiv DSAs. Here is the full list

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made a number of personnel changes in the central executive bodies and district administrations of the capital. In particular, the government appointed new heads in the fields of culture, ecology, and water resources, and agreed on the appointment and dismissal of officials from district state administrations in Kyiv.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

Olha Valentynivna Rossoshanska was dismissed from the position of the deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education. Instead, she was appointed as the head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Arts and Art Education.

Ihor Vasylyovych Hopchak was dismissed from the position of the deputy head of the State Agency for Water Resources of Ukraine. Now he is the head the State Agency for Water Resources of Ukraine.

Yulia Ivanivna Shevchuk has been dismissed from the position of the first deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Cinematography. The agency will be temporarily headed by Maksym Ivanovych Aleksandrov.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine also appointed Oleksandr Vyacheslavovych Zadorozhnyi as the State Secretary of the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, and Vasyl Petrovych Korotetskyi as the deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs.

In addition, the government approved the appointment of heads of all district state administrations (DSAs) of Kyiv:

Sofia Anatolyivna Dunayevska was appointed as the head of the Holosiivsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv. At the same time, the Cabinet approved the dismissal of Serhiy Mykolayovych Sadovyi from this position;

Serhiy Volodymyrovych Lazarev was appointed as the head of the Darnytsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Maksym Isanovych Bakhmatov was appointed as the head of the Desnyansky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Andriy Mykolayovych Paladiy was appointed as the head of the Dniprovsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Volodymyr Mykhailovych Nakonechny was appointed as the head of the Podilsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Heorhii Malkhazovych Zantaraii was appointed as the head of the Svyatoshynsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv;

Ihor Volodymyrovych Kravchenko was appointed as the head of the Solomyansky district state administration in the city of Kyiv. At the same time, the Cabinet approved the dismissal of Iryna Romanivna Chechotka from this position;

Oleksandr Romanovych Sazanovych was appointed as the head of the Shevchenkivsky district state administration in the city of Kyiv.

