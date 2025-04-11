Ukraine officially established diplomatic relations with Somalia

Ukraine and Somalia officially established diplomatic relations on April 11. This happened during the Antalya Diplomatic Forum in Turkey.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha signed a corresponding protocol with Somaliaʼs State Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ali Mohamed Omar. The officials discussed cooperation between the two countries and strengthening ties.

Ukraine has been assisting Somalia through the Grain from Ukraine program and is ready to continue strengthening the countryʼs food security. In return, Somalia supports Ukraineʼs sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sybiha called the Antalya Diplomatic Forum “a wonderful opportunity to meet with colleagues, including from African countries”. The forum will run until April 13.

