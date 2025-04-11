The Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 of 39 drones launched by Russia

During the current and previous days, April 10 and 11, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 Shahed attack drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another 13 simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During this time, Russia launched a total of 39 Shahed strike UAVs and simulators of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF). The Russian occupiers also attacked Dnipro with a ballistic missile launched from the Rostov region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces operated in the north, south, east, and center of the country. The Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zhytomyr regions were affected by the Russian attack.

