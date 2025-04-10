Women will have more representation than men at the 2028 Olympics for the first time in history

At the 2028 Olympic Games, women will have more representation than men for the first time in history.

This was reported by the International Olympic Committee.

In total, 351 sets of medals will be awarded in Los Angeles in 2028. Although the majority of medals will be awarded to men (165 sets versus 161 for women), the planned number of athletes is higher in womenʼs disciplines — 5,333 versus 5,167 for men.

In all team sports, women will have at least an equal number of teams to men. In particular, in football, there will be more womenʼs teams at the Olympics than menʼs for the first time in history — 16 to 12.

At the same time, men and women will have the same number of weight categories in the Olympic boxing tournament — seven each. Instead of one womenʼs category up to 75 kg, medalists will be determined in the divisions up to 70 kg and over 80 kg. Also, the same number of menʼs and womenʼs national teams will participate in the Olympic water polo competitions — 12 teams each.

Six sports, including table tennis, archery and athletics (4x100m relay), will feature new mixed tournaments for men and women.

In total, the 2028 Summer Olympics program features 36 sports.

The Summer Olympic Games were held in Paris in 2024. Ukrainian athletes won 12 medals, so Ukraine took 22nd place out of 84 in the ranking of national teams.

