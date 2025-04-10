Povoroznyk was dismissed from the Kyiv City Administrative Center. But he remains the deputy mayor of the capital

Mykola Povoroznyk was dismissed from the position of First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA). As of April 10, he no longer performs the duties of First Deputy Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

This was reported by the head of the KCMA Tymur Tkachenko.

Tkachenko accuses Povoroznyk of systematically ignoring instructions, in particular, he did not provide a report on the issuance and accounting of passes for movement during the curfew. As the first deputy, Povoroznyk blocks the work of the KCMA: he delays orders, and documents for the status of critical enterprises are stuck for months instead of 10 days.

“The officials themselves built the system in such a way that it was almost impossible to do this,” Tkachenko believes.

According to Tkachenko, Povoroznykʼs subordinates are deliberately creating documents with errors — Tkachenko has appointed a separate group of specialists to check this. He believes that they are doing this on purpose — to blame the head of the KCMA himself for the delays.

Interaction with the military was transferred to another deputy, who is a combat officer. And in the budget sector, for which Povoroznyk is responsible, over 100 violations of procurement worth 8 billion hryvnias and almost 60 million hryvnias stolen from funds for the seriously ill were discovered.

Tkachenko said that he would officially contact law enforcement.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration noted: the decision does not apply to Povoroznykʼs regular position as first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration. He will remain in this position.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.