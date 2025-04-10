At night, the Russians launched 145 drones over Ukraine, 85 of which were shot down by air defenses

On the night of April 10, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 145 Shahed attack drones and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation, as well as Chauda (Crimea).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces. As of 09:00, 85 targets in the north, south, east, and center of the country were confirmed to have been hit.

Another 49 enemy drones were lost in location without any negative consequences. The Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, and Mykolaiv regions were affected by the Russian attack.

