Law enforcement officers have detained 13 suspected arsonists in various regions of Ukraine. According to the investigation, they destroyed “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities and Ukrainian Armed Forces vehicles on the orders of Russian special services.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Thus, in the Vinnytsia region, two foreigners recruited by Russia from a “neighboring European country” were detained. SBU does not specify where exactly they came from. According to the investigation, they were trying to destroy relay cabinets on a railway line near Vinnytsia.

One of the suspects was detained while attempting to use a flammable mixture to set fire to an energy facility, the other while he was heading to the site of the planned sabotage.

Four suspected arsonists were detained in Odesa. As part of two groups, they destroyed seven relay cabinets of signaling installations. One of the suspects is a 34-year-old Odesa woman who involved her 16-year-old son in subversive activities.

Two more suspects are 16-year-old high school students who, after the arson attacks on the railway, made explosives on their own. They wanted to carry out a terrorist attack near the administrative building of the local TRC. They were caught early.

In Zaporizhzhia, a local unemployed man is suspected of setting fire to a Defense Forces SUV. According to investigators, he then tried to destroy an electrical substation on a railway line in the southern region.

Two more suspects have been detained in the Darnytsky district of Kyiv. According to SBU, they are 18-year-old drug addicts who, on the instructions of Russian special services, set fire to a relay cabinet of the Kyiv Railway.

Four more arsonists from the Kyiv region, who were detained by SBU a few weeks ago, were additionally informed of a new suspicion — of sabotage committed as part of an organized criminal group under martial law. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

