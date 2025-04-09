The Air Defense Forces repel Russian drone attack in northern and eastern Ukraine

On the night of April 9, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 32 Shahed strike drones in the skies over Ukraine. Another eight simulator drones did not reach their targets — they were lost in location.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched a total of 55 UAVs over Ukraine — strike and simulators of various types — from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. They operated in the north and east of the country.

The Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.