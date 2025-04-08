A military widow was demanded a bribe for her sonʼs demobilization: SBU and the police exposed a scheme in the Vinnytsia region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have detained a village council deputy in Vinnytsia region and her accomplices. They are suspected of extorting a bribe from the wife of a deceased Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier.

This is reported by SBU.

According to law enforcement, the scheme was organized by a deputy, a local lawyer, and another accomplice. In exchange for money, the perpetrators promised the victim to expedite the demobilization of her military son, who fought with his father.

According to preliminary information, if the mother refused to pay, the suspects threatened to create artificial obstacles to her sonʼs release from service. The suspects were caught red-handed while transferring the money.

They chose the victim after learning that the woman had received monetary compensation for the death of her husband at the front. The suspects wanted to receive a percentage of this amount, which they planned to divide among themselves. During the searches, mobile phones and other physical evidence of the crimes were found on the detainees.

All three involved in the scheme were informed of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They are in custody. The defendants face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.