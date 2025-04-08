The Cabinet of Ministers appointed the head of the new state agency “PlayCity”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Gennady Novikov as the head of the newly created state agency "PlayCity".

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The department called Novikov a lawyer with experience in public administration. Before that, he worked as the deputy chief of staff of the KRAL. Then, the official, according to the Ministry of Digital Affairs, established the process of blocking illegal online casinos.

As the head of PlayCity, Hennadii Novikov will be responsible for implementing gambling and lotteries policy and for a complete restart of market reform under the coordination of the ministry. Among the priority tasks:

digitalize licensing to create transparent rules for all market players;

launch a state online monitoring system to control budget revenues and verify licensees;

introduce tools to control the market and combat illegal casinos;

restart the registry of game lovers and simplify the application process for Ukrainians;

eliminate casinos with a Russian footprint from the market.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs expects that thanks to these measures, the state will receive an additional 10 billion hryvnia in taxes.

