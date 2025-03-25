The government liquidated CRGL. What tasks will the new gambling regulator have?

On March 25, the government decided to liquidate the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL). Its powers will be carried out by the state agency “PlayCity”, which was created on March 21.

This was reported by the permanent representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The government created a commission to liquidate the regulator and made appropriate changes to the Cabinet of Ministersʼ documents. The State Agency "PlayCity" received the property, rights and obligations of CRGL. In 2025, the agency will be financed within the budget of the liquidated Gambling Commission.

PlayCity will operate under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Affairs, which will control the gambling and lottery market. The agencyʼs main tasks are:

digitalize licensing to ensure transparent rules for all market participants;

implement mechanisms to control and combat illegal casinos;

increase tax revenues from legal gambling to 10 billion hryvnias per year, which will go to the needs of the Defense Forces;

fight casinos with a Russian footprint.

The parliament decided to eliminate CRGL and transfer the functions of regulating gambling to the Ministry of Digital Economy in December 2024. It was decided to automate licenses in order to remove the human factor from the process and reduce corruption.