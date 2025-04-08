Ukrainian law enforcement officers reported suspicions in absentia to Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva — she regularly justifies the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine and calls for the seizure of Ukrainian territories.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the person in question is part of the Kremlinʼs media pool, which uses her to massively disseminate informational and psychological manipulations in the interests of Moscow. Law enforcement officers have repeatedly recorded Skabeeva calling for the capture of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and others.

The suspect also suggested to the Russian army command to destroy Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure in order to cut off power to entire Ukrainian regions. Skabeeva campaigned for the use of combined missile and drone strikes on key energy-generating enterprises, especially during the cold season.

These and other propaganda theses are regularly promoted by Skabeeva on the “60 Minutes” program on one of the main Russian TV channels, “Russia-1”, which serves as the leading mouthpiece for Kremlin propaganda. Forensic linguistic examinations initiated by SBU, conducted at the request of SBU, confirmed the facts that the suspect is engaged in informational and subversive activities.

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service in absentia informed Skabeeva of suspicion under 4 articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences;

and inviolability of Ukraine, which led to the death of people or other serious consequences; justification , recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using the media);

, recognition as legitimate, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using the media); actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, committed using the media);

or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, committed using the media); war propaganda .

The defendant is currently in the Russian Federation — comprehensive measures are underway in Ukraine to bring her to justice.