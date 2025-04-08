Czech Prime Ministerʼs X account hacked — posts about Russian attack on Czech army appeared there

The account of Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on the X social network was hacked — we learned about this after posts appeared there about an alleged Russian attack on the Czech army near the border with Kaliningrad and the preparation of Czech sanctions in response to American tariffs.

The incident was reported by government spokeswoman Lucie Michut Jesatkova, the Czech news agency ČTK reports.

According to her, although the Prime Ministerʼs account was protected, including by two-step authentication, it was attacked by hackers. The fake posts have already been deleted.

One of the posts published by the hackers claimed that Russian troops had attacked Czech units near the border with Kaliningrad. A government spokeswoman confirmed that this was untrue.

Two other publications in Czech and English reported on the preparation of sanctions in response to the tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

The police will investigate the attack on Prime Minister Petro Fialaʼs account and find out how the attackers bypassed the accountʼs protection.

In 2023, the websites of the Chancellery of the Government of the Czech Republic and other government institutions were attacked by hackers. Last year, hackers attacked the websites of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.

