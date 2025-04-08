In the UK, a woman with a transplanted uterus gave birth to a baby for the first time

In the UK, for the first time, a woman with a transplanted uterus was able to give birth to a baby — a girl named Amy.

This is reported by the BBC.

The babyʼs mother Grace Davidson (36) was born without a functioning uterus. Her sister Amy Purdy donated the uterus to her. Then, in 2023, the first successful uterus transplant was performed in the UK.

It took a team of more than 30 doctors about 17 hours to remove Amyʼs uterus and transplant it into Grace. Amy already has two children and did not want to have any more children.

Two years after the transplant, Grace gave birth to her first child, named after her sister, by caesarean section at Queen Charlotteʼs Hospital in west London.

The babyʼs father, Angus, says he and Grace can never thank his wifeʼs sister enough for giving them the opportunity to become parents.

Grace and her husband Angus are hoping to have a second child with the transplanted uterus. Once the baby is born, the donor uterus will be removed so Grace can stop taking daily immunosuppressants that help her body not reject the donor organ.

