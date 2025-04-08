Overnight, the Air Defense Forces shot down 9 of the 46 drones launched by Russia

On the night of April 8, the Air Defense Forces shot down eight Shahed attack drones. Another 31 simulator drones did not reach their targets (lost in location).

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians attacked Ukraine with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 46 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the east and north of the country.

The attack affected the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

