The EU offered the US zero tariffs on industrial goods

The European Union has offered the United States reciprocal zero tariffs on industrial goods.

This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Europe is ready for negotiations with the US. We have offered zero tariffs on industrial goods. Because we are always ready for a good deal," she noted.

At the same time, von der Leyen emphasized that the European Union is also ready to respond with countermeasures and protect itself from the indirect effects of American tariffs through trade reorientation.

At the same time, the EU announced that they will begin imposing duties on some goods imported from the US next week.

European Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič stressed that while the bloc prefers to negotiate the removal of tariffs with the US, the EU is also ready to step up its response. This could include the EUʼs Anti-Coercion Instrument, which would allow it to target US services or restrict US companiesʼ access to EU public procurement tenders.

As Reuters highlights, this week the EU is likely to approve an initial package of countermeasures on US imports worth up to $28 billion — from dental floss to diamonds — in response to Trumpʼs steel and aluminum tariffs, rather than broader "reciprocal" duties.

But even that move has proven difficult: Trump has threatened a 200% tariff on EU spirits if the bloc implements a planned 50% tariff on American bourbon. France and Italy, major exporters of wine and spirits, have expressed concern.

At the same time, in the trade war on tariffs on goods, Brussels has fewer targets than Washington, as imports of goods from the US to the EU in 2024 amounted to €334 billion, while EU exports to the US amounted to €532 billion.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

The US tariffs have shaken global stock markets: the largest stock indexes in Asia and Europe have collapsed, oil prices and cryptocurrency rates have fallen. The US stock index S&P 500 also opened with a decline.

