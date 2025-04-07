Audi suspends exports to the US due to Trump tariffs

German car manufacturer Audi has suspended car deliveries to the United States due to car tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump.

Spiegel writes about this with reference to a company representative.

According to a letter sent to dealers, all vehicles imported into the US after April 2nd should be temporarily detained and not released to dealers. Now, retailers should focus on reducing their inventory levels.

Audi currently has more than 37 000 vehicles in its US warehouses that are not affected by the new tariffs and are available for sale, enough for about two months.

Audi has no production facilities in the US and is forced to import all of its cars. The American best-selling Q5 is built at Audiʼs plant in Mexico, while the rest are built at plants in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

Audiʼs parent company Volkswagen has also warned its US dealers about additional costs. Volkswagen has temporarily stopped shipping cars by rail from Mexico and from ports. New prices for its cars are expected to be announced by mid-April.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose tariffs on goods from other countries. The new tariffs will apply to more than 180 countries and territories (not including Russia, North Korea, Cuba and Belarus, which are already under sanctions). A 10% tariff was imposed on Ukraine.

Starting April 3, car imports to the US will be subject to a 25% tariff on top of the previous 2.5% levy. Starting in May, 150 categories of auto parts will also be subject to additional tariffs.

