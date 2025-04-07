The UK wants to streamline government — and close hundreds of government agencies

The United Kingdom plans to close hundreds of government agencies to reform the state apparatus, cut costs and increase productivity in a "new era of global instability".

This was reported by the government press service.

There are hundreds of quangos, or quasi-autonomous non-governmental organisations, in the UK, funded by taxpayers but not controlled by ministers. These include the Health and Safety Executive, the rail infrastructure operator Network Rail and the Migration Advisory Committee.

British officials will therefore review the role of each quango in government and decide whether to close it, merge it with someone else or transfer its functions to government departments. However, such reforms will not apply to those quangos that oversee the work of the government or protect the rule of law.

London is currently operating in belt-tightening mode, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves struggling to stick to her fiscal rules and deal with the fallout from the US President Donald Trumpʼs tariffs, which have already slashed economic growth forecasts.

Last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer reported that he was closing NHS England, the body that oversaw the health system, and returning its functions to the governmentʼs Department of Health in a bid to save hundreds of millions of pounds.

