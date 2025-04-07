Ronin the rat sets world record for most landmines found

The African giant marsupial rat, or Cricketomys gambiense, has set a new world record for the most landmines discovered. Ronin the rat found 109 anti-personnel mines and 15 other munitions in Cambodia between August 2021 and February 2025.

It was included in the Guinness Book of Records.

Rats donʼt have the best reputation in the world and arenʼt on most peopleʼs list of favorite animals, but the Belgian non-profit organization APOPO has been working to improve their image for over 25 years.

Teams of rats raised by APOPO sniff out chemicals in abandoned mines and explosives left behind after wars. Landmines are a serious problem, as people can step on them and die. Rats are too light to activate mines, so they safely find them and literally save peopleʼs lives.

Ronin is one of over 100 rats trained by APOPO. He was born in Tanzania. He is now 5 years old and weighs over a kilogram.

The Cambodian province of Preah Vihear, where Ronin works, is one of the most heavily mined areas in the world after decades of conflict in the 20th century, including heavy American bombing during the Vietnam War.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.