Another 45 Ukrainians returned from temporarily occupied territories

Another 45 Ukrainians returned from the temporarily occupied territories (TOT), Russia, and Belarus.

This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Among the evacuees were people who needed special conditions for safe movement:

citizens with limited mobility and seriously ill people who were physically unable to leave the TOT on their own; 10 people needed urgent treatment and had severe chronic diseases;

Evacuation was organized for 23 people using specialized transport and medical support.

The vast majority of those returned are elderly people. The oldest citizen is 93 years old. Ukrainians who needed legal support and accompaniment were also returned, as they had lost their personal documents and could not cross the border on their own.

Lubinets added that some Ukrainians already in the territory controlled by Ukraine were persecuted by the occupation administrations. In particular, a family whose father was kidnapped by the occupiers and tortured to death.

Lubinets noted that if a person or their family needs help leaving the TOT, they should contact the Ombudsmanʼs Office:

at the address: 21/8 Instytutska St., Kyiv, 01008;

by e-mail: [email protected];

hotline: 0800-50-17-20; 044-299-74-08.

