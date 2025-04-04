Armenian President signs law on countryʼs accession to the European Union

Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturian signed a law on the countryʼs accession to the European Union.

This was reported by the press service of the President of Armenia.

In early January 2025, the document on Armeniaʼs accession to the EU was approved by the countryʼs government, and in late March, by the parliament.

The head of the European Integration Commission Arman Yegoyan stated that there are no plans to apply for EU membership at this time, and that this bill simply expresses the will of the Armenian people for European integration. Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the decision on Armeniaʼs accession to the EU can only be made through a national referendum.

That is, this law is more declarative in nature, but it shows that Armenia has taken a pro-European course.

Armeniaʼs pro-European course

Armenia has taken a course of distancing itself from Russia. This is happening against the backdrop of deteriorating relations and threats from the Russian Federation.

In September 2024, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is effectively controlled by the Russian Federation, of threatening the countryʼs sovereignty. And the Investigative Committee of Armenia reported an attempted coup in the country, the preparations for which were being carried out in Russia.

Pashinyan claimed that the CSTO failed to fulfill its obligations to Yerevan during the Nagorno-Karabakh war, which resulted in Azerbaijan regaining its territories. As a result, Pashinyan reported his intention to withdraw from the CSTO.

Armeniaʼs plans to apply for EU membership became known in March 2024. The country has pro-European aspirations, so it is strengthening relations with Western countries, in particular with the United States.

