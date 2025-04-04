Andriy Shevchenko was not elected to the UEFA Executive Committee. He cited “political factors” as the reason

Ukrainian football player and coach Andriy Shevchenko was not elected to the UEFA Executive Committee. The vote took place on April 3 during the organizationʼs 49th Congress in Belgrade, Serbia.

This is stated in Shevchenkoʼs statement on the UAF page.

The Ukrainian representative was supported by only 15 European countries. The UAF President came in fourth place among five candidates running for a two-year term on the UEFA Executive Committee. The leaders were Spaniard Rafael Luzan and Israeli Moshe Zuares.

"I believe in fair, open and transparent competition. Unfortunately, in the last few days we have received clear signals that due to political factors, both Ukraine and I personally are not welcome in the UEFA leadership. These fears were confirmed by the events that took place during the Congress itself," Andriy Shevchenko commented.

He thanked the national associations that voted for him.

"This vote was not just about me as a candidate — it was a vote of support for our entire country," the footballer added.

Shevchenko has held a position on the UEFA Executive Committee since 2024, after leading the UAF. Ukraine will now not have voting rights in the governing body of the Union of European Football Associations for at least the next two years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.