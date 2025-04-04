The government proposes to expand the list of students and teachers who are not subject to mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to expand the list of students and teachers who can receive deferrals from military service during mobilization.

This was reported by the government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk.

The government approved a draft law on amendments to Article 23 of the Law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization" regarding the rights of students and teachers.

They propose to exempt from mobilization:

vocational school students and college students who entered no later than a year before reaching the maximum conscription age (25 years);

university students who are getting their education for the first time;

doctoral students, interns, and first-time residents;

scientific, scientific-pedagogical and pedagogical workers working in institutions of higher, professional pre-higher, vocational, general secondary and extracurricular education and scientific institutions. If they worked there until January 1, 2025 and this is their main place of work with a workload of at least 0.75 times the rate.

Now the draft law must be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

