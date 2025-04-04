A car belonging to a city council member exploded in Dnipro, killing him — law enforcement officers are investigating the terrorist attack

On the morning of April 4, the car of a deputy and head of the Left Bank Administration of the Dnipro City Council Yuriy Fedko exploded in Dnipro — he died in the hospital.

This was reported by the police, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, and the "Proposal" party.

The explosion occurred at around 07:40 — Fedko and his wife were in the car at the time. The official later died in the hospital, his wife is in a medical facility.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene. They are investigating all the circumstances and taking measures to identify those involved.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The prosecutorʼs office has launched an investigation into the terrorist attack. Yuriy Fedkoʼs "Proposal" party says that law enforcement officers are working out three versions: a crime ordered by Russian special services to destabilize the situation in the state, hostile relations between the victim and the alleged perpetrator, and professional activity.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.