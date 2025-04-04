The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is convinced that the “Coalition of the Willing” will expand

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is convinced that the "Coalition of the Willing" — a bloc of countries that have promised to support Ukraine in the war with Russia — will expand.

He stated this to journalists in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

"I am convinced that it will expand. Now we have two leaders: France and Great Britain. And of course, the number of participants in this coalition will grow," he noted.

According to Sybiha, new dimensions may appear in the coalitionʼs activities.

"One of these dimensions will be purely military — along the lines of the general staffs, and possibly other dimensions. Therefore, the necessary internal state procedures are being carried out here," he noted.

The Coalition of the Willing is a group of international allies seeking to help end the fighting in Ukraine. Plans may include the deployment of peacekeeping forces by some countries.

This coalition currently includes Ukraine, France, Lithuania, Finland, Cyprus, Romania, Germany, Great Britain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Estonia, Greece, Ireland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, Austria, Australia, Canada, and the EU.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.