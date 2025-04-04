A woman was detained in the Dnipropetrovsk region on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack — she was making explosives in a thermos

Counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a woman in Kamyanske (Dnipropetrovsk region), suspected of preparing explosives.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

According to the case file, the woman was tasked by Russian intelligence services to make an improvised explosive device. She was told that she had to then hand the explosives over to someone else or take them to a cache.

However, in reality, the Russians were going to take their agent out during rush hour to a crowded area in Kamyanske and blow her up with explosives.

The SBU counterintelligence detained the suspect while she was synthesizing an explosive substance. She turned out to be a 22-year-old woman from Bakhmut who has a drug addiction.

SBU adds that she was looking for a way to make money quickly in Telegram channels, where she was recruited by a Russian intelligence officer. First, she completed a test task — she set fire to a relay cabinet. Then she was instructed to make explosives. Following instructions from the Russians, the woman bought a thermos, which she was supposed to put explosives in and reinforce with nails.

The SBU investigators informed her of suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack. This carries a penalty of up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. The suspect is currently in custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine has launched an official chatbot “Spali FSBeshnika” so that Ukrainian citizens can report when Russian agents are trying to recruit them to commit arson, terrorist attacks, or mining. In recent months, cases of preparation of terrorist attacks and their commission have increased significantly.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.