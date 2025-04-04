Up to 17% of guys who left on a student exchange program did not return to Ukraine on time

Up to 17% of boys who left on student exchange programs did not return to Ukraine on time. The Ministry of Education does not plan to cancel the opportunities for departure yet.

This was reported to Ukrinform by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykhailo Vynnytskyi.

"There is a significant part of the guys, and this is 15-17% of those who went on academic mobility and did not return on time. So far, this is not a critical figure to cancel the opportunities for departure," Vynnytskyi is convinced.

According to him, these are students aged 18-22 who are studying for a bachelorʼs degree.

"This figure is not yet critical, but it is alarming. At some universities it is very high, at others, practically everyone returns. We will appeal to the rectors of our universities that are part of the Erasmus consortia so that their commissions more carefully select those who go on mobility," added Vynnytskyi.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

