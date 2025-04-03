The US has banned its government officials in China from having relationships and sex with Chinese people

The US government has banned American government officials in China, their family members, and people with access to classified information from having romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

A somewhat more limited decision was made in the summer of 2024. The US personnel were then prohibited from having affairs with Chinese people who work as guards or other support staff at the Washington embassy and five consulates in Beijing.

The newspaperʼs sources say the ban was extended by former US ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, shortly before he left China. Some US agencies have already imposed strict restrictions on their citizensʼ interactions with local residents. But not publicly since the Cold War.

According to AP sources, this move was discussed after members of Congress complained to Burns that restrictions on interpersonal relations between Americans and Chinese were not strict enough.

The new restrictions affect staff at the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the US consulate in Hong Kong. The ban does not apply to US personnel outside China.

The only exception is for employees who are already in relationships with Chinese men or women, who can apply to be exempt from the new rules. If they are refused, they will be forced to end the relationship or resign. Anyone who violates the policy will be ordered to leave the Asian country immediately.

Intelligence agencies around the world traditionally use attractive men and women to obtain sensitive information from foreigners, writes AP. American personnel are warned that dozens of Beijing agents could be monitoring any diplomat who interests them.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.