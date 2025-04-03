Maliʼs Foreign Minister called Ukraine a “sponsor of terrorism”. Kyiv responded

Maliʼs Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop stated that Ukraine is supposedly a "sponsor of terrorism". In response, the Ukrainian ministry called the Malian government an illegitimate junta.

“[We] are ready to redouble our efforts in countering terrorism, fighting terrorism and the sponsors of terrorism. For example, Ukraine, as I said, is a sponsor of terrorism, and this must be stopped,” Diop said.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi reacted to these words. He rejected "baseless accusations" of interference in the affairs of an African state and noted that they were never supported by any facts.

"This is a serious statement for someone who represents an illegitimate junta that has usurped power and relies on Russian mercenaries to maintain its rule. The real threat to African stability and progress are the Russian PMC "Wagner" mercenaries, who bring nothing but death, destruction, and looting wherever they go," the Ukrainian official added.

In July 2024, Tuareg rebels in the northern African nation of Mali said they had killed and wounded dozens of Wagner PMC soldiers and mercenaries. Fighting continued for two days near the border with Algeria.

After that, the military juntas of West African countries sent a letter to the UN Security Council condemning Ukraineʼs alleged support for the Tuareg rebels.

According to The Economist, a significant contingent of the PMC “Wagner” mercenaries is present in at least five African countries: Sudan, Central African Republic, Libya, Mali, Mozambique. In addition, Wagner operatives have operated in seven more African countries: Cameroon, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.