Georgia has changed the terms of visa-free stay for Ukrainians in the country

The Georgian Dream government has amended the resolution regulating the terms of visa-free stay of foreigners in Georgia. Now Ukrainians can stay in the country without a visa for up to one year, instead of three.

This was reported by the Georgian TV channel Mtavari.

The same rules for staying in the country for Ukrainians were in effect before Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine. A year after the start of the great war, the Georgian government extended this period to two years, and from April 23, 2024, to three years.

The new resolution states that the visa-free period of stay has been reduced to one year. However, an exception will be made for Ukrainians who arrived in Georgia before February 24, 2025 — their period of stay will be extended until February 24, 2026.

In the summer of 2024, the Council of the European Union decided to extend temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026 — this applies to more than four million Ukrainians.

