Explosion at “Yunist” market in Kyiv. There are dead

On the afternoon of April 3, an explosion occurred at the “Yunist” market in the Desnyansky district of the capital, killing two people.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

At the same time, the Kyiv City State Administration says that one person died, and another man was injured and hospitalized.

An investigative and operational group, explosives technicians and medics are working at the scene. Police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion. According to preliminary information, a gas cylinder exploded.

Another explosion occurred in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv — there a man picked up an object wrapped in wire near garages. The victim is currently in hospital. It is unknown whether these two events are related.

